India slams Pakistan at UN over cross-border terrorism, says Kashmir integral part of India

India also maintained that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been, is, and will remain" an integral and inalienable part of the country.

The remarks were made on Wednesday by India's Permanent Representative to the United States, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, at the High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Natural Resources Governance: the Foundation of Peace, Security and Prosperity.

Responding to Pakistan, Parvathaneni said India was compelled to reply after Islamabad "misused" the discussion to push a "false narrative".

"Our position on the Indus Water Treaty remains clear and consistent. Cooperation on the basis of mutual trust and goodwill cannot be expected when cross-border terrorism is regularly deployed as an instrument of state policy," Parvathaneni said.

India's sharp rebuttal came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, accused New Delhi of "weaponising water" by placing the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance, calling the move "illegal" and claiming it threatened the livelihoods of over 240 million Pakistanis.