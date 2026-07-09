India says US approach to forced labour tariffs inconsistent; it exempts 1,600 items it needs

Testifying before a USTR panel on Wednesday, Brij Mohan Mishra, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce, pointed out that the US exempts 1,600 items that cannot be produced or grown within the country from scrutiny of forced labour.

"What we submit is that the exemptions provided by the USTR not only undermine the policy rationale of addressing forced labour impact in the global supply chain but also of preventing such impact caused by circumvention practices," Mishra said, in response to questions from the USTR panel.

He also flagged that the US levies reduced tariff rates on exports of textile products manufactured using US cotton and related items.