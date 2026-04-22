India questions UNSG candidate Bachelet on UNSC reforms, Global South goals

Bachelet, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, is one of the four candidates currently in the fray to be the next Secretary General of the United Nations.

The current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, completes his tenure on December 31, after having served two consecutive five-year terms as the world's top diplomat.

During a three-hour interactive dialogue here on Tuesday, Bachelet faced questions from UN member states and civil society about her vision for the position of the next Secretary-General and why she is the best choice for the top job at the UN.