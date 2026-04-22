India questions UNSG candidate Bachelet on UNSC reforms, Global South goals

UNITED NATIONS: India raised issues of UN Security Council reform and Global South development goals as it questioned former Chilean president and UN Secretary General candidate Michelle Bachelet on her plans to address them if elected to lead the global organisation.
Bachelet, the former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, is one of the four candidates currently in the fray to be the next Secretary General of the United Nations.
The current UN chief, Antonio Guterres, completes his tenure on December 31, after having served two consecutive five-year terms as the world's top diplomat.
During a three-hour interactive dialogue here on Tuesday, Bachelet faced questions from UN member states and civil society about her vision for the position of the next Secretary-General and why she is the best choice for the top job at the UN.
“The ninth decade of the UN must be one of leadership and hope. We appreciate your efforts in articulating your vision and plan of action to the member states,” Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George said during the interactive dialogue with Bachelet.
India raised two issues and sought Bachelet’s perspectives on them.
“It is evident that today the UN Security Council framework reflects the realities of a different era. Your vision statement advocates sustaining and advancing ongoing reforms at the UN. I request you to elaborate on the steps you plan to pursue in order to realise this objective,” George said.
Posing the second question, George said Bachelet’s vision statement puts special attention towards Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) in view of sustainable development.
"We are keen to know more about your thoughts and approach towards achieving the developmental goals of the Global South,” he said.
Bachelet, who has been jointly nominated by Brazil and Mexico, stressed that it is important for her that the Secretary General understand the different realities and can find ways of doing things in the best possible manner.
“It’s clear for me that the UN80 process had to be really reflecting what's going on and can be implemented,” she said, referring to the ambitious initiative launched by Guterres aimed at transforming the 80-year old global organisation to make it more effective and efficient in dealing with current geo-political realities and challenges.
Bachelet said it must be ensured that LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS are well-represented in the different decision-making positions at the UN and at the Secretariat so that their “voices are heard” not only in certain groups but on a daily basis.
“Structural reforms that combine efficiency... that can strengthen the ability to serve member states is something that will be an important part of my tenure, if I'm selected, but also prioritising the needs of the Global South,” she said.
Apart from Bachelet, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan is the other woman candidate in the running for UN Secretary General.
Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi and former President of Senegal, Macky Sall, are also vying for the position.
The United Nations has been led by nine Secretaries General, all of them men, and has never seen a female leader at its helm in 80 years of its existence.
The Secretary-General is appointed by the 193-member General Assembly "upon the recommendation of the Security Council”, the powerful but divided 15-nation body where China, France, Russia, the UK and the US sit as permanent members and have veto powers.
A UN General Assembly resolution adopted in September last year had noted “with regret” that no woman has ever held the position of Secretary-General and had encouraged Member States to "strongly consider nominating women as candidates” for the top post.
Talking to reporters after the interactive dialogue, Bachelet said in the last election for UN Secretary General in 2016, there was movement for a woman to be elected, with several female candidates in the fray and support from many countries.
“But in the end, it did not happen. So I would say, if I'm polite, I would say the world was not prepared for it. Is it prepared now? I hope so,” she said. “It will be a very good signal... and it could get hope for many people because it's something different,” she said.