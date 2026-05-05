India plays key role in Nigeria turning exporter of petroleum products

The Lagos-based refinery, owned by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, is operating at full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and supplying fuel across West, Central and East Africa, according to an article in Business Insider Africa news portal.

The article states that cargoes have reached markets from Senegal to Mozambique, with additional shipments extending into Europe, including the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, as well as parts of Asia.