India? or, Brazil? Trump mixes up countries while attacking US election process

In a glaring factual error, the President in a social media post on Sunday referred to Brazil’s presidential election as India's to claim that the electoral process in the US was “corrupt”.

“125 Million People voted today in the first round of India's Presidential Election. The results came out shortly after the vote closed, on the SAME DAY,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, riddled with his characteristic grammatical errors, before turning to his familiar criticism of the US electoral system.

“Voting in America is CORRUPT,” Trump said, referring to the weeks taken for the counting of votes in elections in US cities and states.