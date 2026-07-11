India, New Zealand elevate ties to strategic partnership; target Rs 35,000 cr trade by 2030

The meeting yielded 18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements. Key among them were a roadmap to expand ties in the next four years, a framework for enhancing Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation, and a reciprocal logistics support pact between the Indian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force.

"We have decided to elevate our ties to a Strategic Partnership. We will move forward across every sector with clear goals and concrete outcomes," Modi said after the talks.

A joint statement noted that Modi and Luxon exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, reaffirming their shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous region. They also emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the rules-based international order.

The two prime ministers called for freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, it said.