India, Nepal sign updated mutual legal assistance agreement

"This will provide a formal legal framework for cooperation between the competent authorities of both countries in areas such as the collection and exchange of evidence during the investigation, prosecution and judicial proceedings of criminal cases," the ministry said. The ministry added that the agreement is expected to make a significant contribution to strengthening the rule of law and enhancing institutional coordination in the administration of justice.

"With the implementation of this agreement, cooperation between the central authorities of both countries is expected to become stronger and more result-oriented," it said. "It will serve as a milestone in reducing financial crimes in Nepal and in making investigation, prosecution and adjudication more effective." The ministry further stated that the agreement would also assist in mutual evaluations related to the prevention of money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities.