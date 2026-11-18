Singh and Jaishankar will co-chair the Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) with their Japanese counterparts, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two-day visit comes a day after the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, Philippines and as India hosts a joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise involving the four member countries.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia, is a strategic grouping focused on promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific through cooperation in maritime security, technology, infrastructure and disaster response.

The India-Japan 2+2 dialogue follows the previous round held in New Delhi on August 20, 2024.