'India is key partner in the Indo-Pacific,' says German FM

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul before leaving for India on Tuesday said that the nation is a key partner of the Indo-Pacific.

Wadephul had said that the expansion of India-Germany strategic partnership has a great potential of security cooperation to innovation and technology to skilled labour recruitment.

In a post on X, the German Foreign Office said, "India is a key partner in the Indo-Pacific. Our relations are close - politically, economically and culturally. The expansion of our strategic partnership has great potential: from security cooperation to innovation and technology to skilled labour recruitment. India's voice, that of the world's most populous country and largest democracy, is also being heard beyond the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. That is why I am travelling to Bangalore and New Delhi today for talks. India plays a key role in shaping the international order of our century. As democracies, we are natural partners in this endeavour. In the face of massive geopolitical challenges, we want & need to preserve the rules-based international order together."

Wadephul arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning to commence a two-day official visit to India.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is scheduled to take place from September 2 to September 3.

He will be visiting the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) before leaving for Delhi later in the day. On September 3, Wadephul will meet Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, followed by a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

He will depart from the country the same day. Ahead of his visit, the German Foreign Minister underscored the vital role India plays as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region and on the global stage.

In a series of posts on X, Wadephul emphasised the close political, economic, and cultural ties between Germany and India, describing the expanding strategic partnership as having significant potential