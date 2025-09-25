India-funded electric substation and transmission lines inaugurated in Nicaragua

MANAGUA: India's Ambassador to Nicaragua, Sumit Seth and Nicaragua's Minister of Energy Salvador Mansell on Thursday inaugurated an Electric Substation and 138 Kv Transmission lines constructed with Line of Credit extended by India.

The Indian Embassy in Nicaragua noted that the project will bring a perceptible enhancement in the quality of life of the people and propel prosperity in Nicaragua. Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita addressed the inauguration ceremony through a video message and fondly recalled his visit to Nicaragua in March, earlier this year.

"India Nicaragua Friendship Project: Another Milestone in India’s Development Partnership. Ambassador Sumit Seth along with Minister of Energy H.E. Salvador Mansell formally inaugurated Electric Substation and 138 Kv Transmission lines constructed with the help of Line of Credit extended by India to Nicaragua. This project will bring a perceptible enhancement in the quality of life of the people and propel prosperity in Nicaragua," the Indian Embassy in Nicaragua posted on X.

"During the inauguration ceremony the Minister of State for External Affairs Shri Pabitra Margherita addressed the gathering through a video message highlighting India’s portfolio of Development Partnership projects in Nicaragua, including the Quick Impact Projects. Mentioned about the ongoing Jaipur Foot - India for Humanity - Camp for the benefit Nicaraguan patients through fitment of 500 artificial limbs/prothesis. Fondly recalled his visit to Nicaragua in March 2025," it added.

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Nicaragua counterpart Denis Moncada on the sidelines of the L-69 & C-10 Joint Ministerial in New York.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X, "Pleased to meet FM Denis Moncada of Nicaragua today. Discussed ways to build on our ongoing cooperation."

The C-10 is a committee of 10 prominent members of the African Union, including Egypt, South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, while the L.69 is a 42-member group of the Global South that works for Security Council reform.

On September 15, EAM Jaishankar extended greetings to Nicaragua on its Independence Day. In a post on X, he stated, "Best wishes to FM Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke Whitaker, the Government and the people of Nicaragua on their National Day. Value our exemplary multilateral cooperation and development partnership."

Bilateral relations between India and Nicaragua are warm and friendly. Diplomatic ties between two nations were established in March 1983, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Indian Embassy in Panama is concurrently accredited to Nicaragua. Currently, Nicaragua's Embassy in Tokyo is concurrently accredited to India.