India extends condolences as Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha dies after 3-year coma at 47

The Royal Household Bureau said the princess died on Thursday evening at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she had been under continuous medical care, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Bureau said she died peacefully at 7.48 pm on Thursday despite ongoing treatment by doctors who had closely monitored her condition.

The princess had been hospitalised since December 15, 2022, after collapsing due to a heart-related condition while training her companion dog in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Her condition worsened over time due to a severe infection that affected multiple organ systems, according to official statements.

Doctors had earlier detected an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the large intestine, which led to complications including low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood clotting. Her condition gradually deteriorated in recent months.