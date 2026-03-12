India cosponsors UN resolution condemning ‘egregious’ attacks by Iran against GCC nations, Jordan

The 15-nation Security Council, currently under the presidency of the United States, adopted the resolution on Wednesday with 13 votes in favour, none against and abstentions by veto-wielding permanent members China and Russia.

India cosponsored the Bahrain-led resolution along with over 130 nations, including Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Yemen and Zambia.