India-China ties 'better' today as compared to couple of years ago: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar was responding to a question on India-China relations, which have seen an upswing in recent times, including with President Xi Jinping's recent visit to India for the BRICS Leaders' Summit hosted by New Delhi.

"If you asked me, compared to where you were in 2025, is the relationship better today? I would say yes. Compared to 2024, even more so,” Jaishankar said during a conversation hosted at Asia Society on Monday.

He said it’s not so much a “structural change”, but part of the reason why things have improved is “they had gone so much off-track that the moment you stabilised it, it was going to improve, because after what happened in 2020 and the long standoff that we had on the border, the relationship had really been impacted.”