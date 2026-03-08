India, China should view each other as partners, not rivals: Foreign Minister Wang Yi

“We are heartened to see re-energised interactions at all levels, a new record in bilateral trade, and closer people-to-people exchanges. All this has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples,” he said.

On the future course of the ties, Wang said both countries “must maintain the correct strategic perception of each other as partner rather than rival, and opportunity instead of threat”.

“Both sides also must uphold good-neighbourliness and friendship, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas and focus on development,” he said.

"As each other’s important neighbours and members of the Global South, China and India enjoy profound civilisational ties and share extensive common interests," Wang said.“Mutual trust and cooperation is beneficial to the development of the two countries, while division and confrontation is detrimental to the rejuvenation of Asia,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

The two sides should follow the direction set by leaders and remove interference, he said without elaborating.