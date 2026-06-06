India, China share two millennia of legacy of learning and dialogue: Indian envoy

Doraiswami, who took over as India's envoy to China last month, visited the Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), where he delivered a lecture on Friday, and interacted with students and faculty members.

BFSU, a premier institution for foreign languages in China, offers courses in 102 languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit and Urdu. It recently added Punjabi to its list of courses.

The languages are taught primarily to Chinese students as well as diplomats and officials.