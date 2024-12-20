India, China reaffirm commitment to explore fair, reasonable, mutually acceptable framework for settlement of boundary question: MEA

NEW DELHI: India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework" for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the political parameters and guiding principles agreed in 2005, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press briefing on Friday.

When asked about no mention of six-point consensus reached between two nations in the press release issued by MEA while China has mentioned it, Jaiswal said that he can speak for press release issued by MEA and share details on that.

On the SR level talks between India and China, he said, "The SR level talks happened on 18th. After that, we put out our press release. Our press release gives you a perspective as to what was discussed. Now, the specific question about the six-point consensus, we can speak for our press release and give you details on that. I can say that what we have said in our press release. We have reaffirmed their commitment, both sides have reaffirmed their commitment to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the political parameters and guiding principles agreed in 2005."

"There were some questions about this 2005 also. It's a document which is available, publicly available. It is there on our website. So, I would encourage you to have a look at that. But please, I would urge that please refer to our press please that gives you the details of the discussion that happened. As also, I mean, coming to your question, the six-point consensus, the six-point consensus is detailed in the press release that you referred," he added.

The 23rd Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China, was held in Beijing on Wednesday, with discussions focussed on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

The meeting was attended by Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA) and Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister and Member of the CPC Central Committee. Doval also invited Wang Yi to visit India at a mutually convenient date to hold the next round of SR meeting.

"The 23d Meeting of the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China, respectively Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India, and Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, was held in Beijing on December 18, 2024," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The MEA further said that the SRs met in accordance with the decision taken during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan for them to meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquillity in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

The SRs also reiterated the importance of maintaining a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for the settlement of the boundary question, and resolved to inject more vitality into this process.

"Both SRs underlined the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote the overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship. They emphasised the need to ensure peaceful conditions on the ground so that issues on the border do not hold back the normal development of bilateral relations. Drawing on the learnings from the events of 2020, they discussed various measures to maintain peace and tranquillity on the border and advance effective border management. They decided to use, coordinate and guide the relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this purpose," the MEA added.

During the meeting, the two officials also exchanged views on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and provided positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges including resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, data sharing on trans-border rivers and border trade. They also agreed on the salience of stable, predictable and amicable India-China relations for regional and global peace and prosperity.

Notably, this was the first meeting of the SRs since friction had emerged in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas in 2020. The SRs positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement agreement of October 2024, resulting in patrolling and grazing in relevant areas.