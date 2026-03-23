India, China bear brunt of Trump's tougher visa policies: report

From January to August 2025, the State Department approved 11 per cent fewer permanent resident and temporary visas compared with the same period a year before, according to State Department data released in early March.

These visas are generally issued for students, workers, and family members of citizens and legal residents.

The 11 per cent drop doesn't include tourist visas, which also fell during the same period, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to the report, visas for Chinese and Indian nationals fell by about 84,000 compared with the same period in 2024, largely reflecting a drop-off in international students and workers from those countries.