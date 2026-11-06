India-born Saba Haider wins Illinois State Representative election

Haider won the November 3 US mid-term elections from the 84th District with 70.9 per cent of the votes, securing 20,756 ballots against her Republican rival Brian Scopa, who received 8,520 votes, or 29.1 per cent.

The 84th District covers parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.

“We did it! We worked hard for the last 15 months talking to voters in every corner of District 84 to learn what they care about, what they want to see change, and how we can work together to build stronger, more prosperous, and more inclusive communities,” Haider said in a social media post on Thursday.

She thanked voters, family members, friends, campaign team members and volunteers, describing the campaign as a "grassroots, people-powered movement".