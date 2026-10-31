India-born financial journalist rings closing bell of London Stock Exchange

“It was an immense honour to stand alongside some of the most influential figures in the industry and demonstrate that our South Asian heritage is not something we have to leave at the door to succeed. It is part of our success,” she said.

The gathering celebrated the achievements and influence of South Asian leaders across financial services, investment, law and business, highlighting the importance of representation, mentorship and opening doors for future generations.

For Chopra, the occasion was made more poignant as it coincided with the festival of Karwa Chauth and she was joined at the Diwali festivities by her in-laws visiting from India.

“The South Asian leaders standing alongside me on the balcony of the London Stock Exchange collectively oversee billions of dollars. Yet when I asked how many had imagined, at the start of their careers, that they would one day stand on that balcony being celebrated for their professional success and South Asian heritage, not a single hand went up,” added Chopra.

London Stock Exchange chief executive Dame Julia Hoggett praised those who had “made space for others opened doors and sent ladders down”.

Krishna Omkar, the London Stock Exchange’s head of global sponsors and institutional investors, described the City of London’s South Asian community as a “family”.