India-born entrepreneurs behind 96 US unicorns, largest among immigrant founders: Study

The NFAP study, titled "Immigrants and US Billion-dollar Companies" and authored by Stuart Anderson, found that immigrants have founded or co-founded 59 per cent (455 of 775) of America's privately held startup unicorns.

The research found that the privately held US billion-dollar startups with immigrant founders have created an average of 833 jobs per company.

Approximately two-thirds (66 per cent) of unicorns were founded or co-founded by immigrants or the children of immigrants. Nearly 80 per cent of US unicorns have either an immigrant founder or an immigrant in a key leadership role, such as CEO or vice president of engineering.