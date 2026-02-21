India and Brazil will continue to fight for more representative UN: Brazilian President

Addressing the media following extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Hyderabad House, President Lula highlighted the role played by G4 - a group of four countries made up of India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan - which advocates together for reforming the Council and also mutually backs each other for permanent seats on a reformed body.

"For over 20 years, Brazil, India, Japan and Germany set up a group called G4 where we defend the increase of the UN Security Council, which is something that hasn't happened until now, but will definitely happen soon because the UN needs more representation.

The UN needs to have the force and strength to interfere in the conflicts that we see throughout the world today. A body that does not do this will not survive," the Brazilian President stated. "So, we are going to continue to fight for the UN to be more representative with more countries throughout the world and Brazil and India as members of the Permanent Security Council, increasing the categories of permanent and non-permanent members is an essential condition to provide legitimacy, efficacy to global governance amidst so many challenges," he added.