"Incredibly proud": UK lawmaker Jitesh Gadhia on PM Modi's inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple

ABU DHABI: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Lord Jitesh Gadhia, British House of Lords, called it an "incredibly proud and special occasion."

He noted that the inauguration of the temple showcases the ties between the UAE and India.

Speaking to ANI, Lord Jitesh Gadhia said, "I think this is an incredibly proud and a very special occasion. It really signifies the relationship between the UAE and India. And to create this incredible oasis of spirituality in the desert is really, truly wonderful to see. It has been a great privilege for me to participate."

PM Modi inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir on Wednesday, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Upon his arrival at the temple premises, PM Modi was welcomed by BAPS' Ishwarcharandas Swami. He offered prayers at the temple and performed aarti. The temple was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchmi.

One of the women who met PM Modi at the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple said that she is thankful to PM Modi and ruler of Dubai for bringing together such a big crowd. She appreciated BAPS volunteers for their work.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "I felt love, peace and harmony. I'm so thankful to Mahant Swami Maharaj, PM Modi and the ruler of the UAE because bringing together such a big crowd and such a diverse group of cultures is a huge achievement. I'm really proud of each and every one of us. The BAPS volunteers as well. They've worked so hard on this project. I'm really happy and I cannot express my joy."

Another woman said she told PM Modi that children had collected pieces of marble from the temple and painted inspirational messages on them to distribute them as gifts. She said that PM Modi became happy when she informed them women have also participated in the making of the temple.

"When PM Modi came, I told him that children had collected pieces of marble from the temple and painted inspirational messages on them to distribute them as gifts. Children wanted PM Modi to write message for them. PM Modi stopped and wrote a message for us. He became happy when I told them women have also participated in the making of the temple," said one of the women who met PM Modi at the inauguration of BAPS Temple.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners. The consecration ceremony of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi was held ahead of its inauguration by PM Modi. The priests performed rituals before the inauguration.

PM Modi said that the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple here has years of hard work behind it, and the dreams of many are connected with the religious place, which will be a symbol of unity and harmony.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the majestic temple, said the role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable.

"UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work and dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected," PM Modi said.

"This temple will be a symbol of unity & harmony...The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable," he added. The Prime Minister said a large number of devotees will visit the temple in the coming days and years. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity. I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times.

This will also increase the number of people coming to UAE and people-to-people connections will also increase. On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government," the Prime Minister said.

Notably, the Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir has emerged as a testament to architectural brilliance and cultural significance in the heart of the region, marking the first stone Hindu temple in the area, proudly standing as the largest in West Asia.

Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.