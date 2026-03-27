In wake of US social media verdicts, look at what limits other countries have imposed for kids

Other countries, meanwhile, have implemented — or are planning — a bevy of restrictions on children's online activities, ranging from social media bans to requiring younger teens to link their accounts to a parent's. Here's a look at how countries outside the United States are regulating kids and technology.

Australia bans kids under 16 from social media

In 2024, Australia became the first country to kick kids under 16 off social media. The law makes platforms — including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram — liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (USD 34 million) if they fail to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.

While many parents have cheered the move, some experts have questioned the efficacy of their age estimation methods (the platforms are not required to ask users for government-issued IDs) and their effects on young people's free speech, social connections and privacy.

Critics also fear that the ban will impact the privacy of all users who must prove they are older than 16.