Imran supporters take early seats in Pak polls

ISLAMABAD: Jailed ex-premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed independents were Thursday posing a tough challenge to candidates from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party in the crucial Punjab province, according to initial trends of the general elections marred by sporadic violence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had deprived jailed 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s party of the electoral symbol of ‘bat’ over its failure to hold intra-party polls according to its Constitution, forcing it to field independent candidates.

The people came out in “unprecedented numbers” to vehemently reject the system of oppression, lawlessness and fraud, Imran’s party said, emphasising this is a huge victory for the jailed former premier, his party and the nation.

At least 12 people, including 10 security personnel, were killed in restive Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, in poll-related terror attacks.