Imran Khan's party to challenge rejection of nomination papers today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will approach election tribunals on Monday to challenge the rejection of the nomination papers of scores of its candidates, including party founder Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

This comes a day after most of its nominees failed to clear the scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the 2024 general elections.

Party's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, said that all rejected nomination papers would be challenged. Hasan said that, as per the rules, the rejection of nomination papers would initially be challenged in the tribunals and then other options would be explored.

Similarly, PTI Central Punjab Additional General Secretary Sardar Azeemullah Khan said the party had asked all candidates to file appeals against ROs' decisions. He added that some candidates would be filing appeals with the appellate tribunals through private lawyers, while others would be offered party's help.

"The candidates have collected the certified copies of 'rejection decisions' from respective ROs on Sunday and will begin filing appeals with the appellate tribunals from today," he told Dawn.

Earlier on December 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected scores of nomination forms from the PTI across the country -- a move that the former ruling party decided to challenge at relevant forums.

Separately, Barrister Gohar Khan and Barrister Umair Khan Niazi will meet the party's founder, Imran Khan, in Adiala Jail on Monday to get his approval for the selection of party candidates and the consequent award of tickets.

According to the Central Punjab nomination papers data, 281 candidates submitted their papers for 44 NA constituencies out of which 95 nomination papers were rejected, while 186 candidates' nomination papers were accepted.

The PTI leaders alleged that the ROs appointed from the civil bureaucracy did not exercise their powers and decision-making and instead waited for orders coming from "quarters concerned".

Citing a glaring example, the PTI leaders said that RO for NA-132 (Kasur-II) issued and displayed the "list of validly nominated candidates" that included PTI candidate Muhammad Saleem among a total of 19 candidates.

However, the RO later issued a revised list of valid candidates, which reflected only 18 candidates minus Muhammad Saleem, Dawn reported.

Notably, PTI candidate Sardar Azeemullah Khan had earlier reported that his nomination papers were scrutinised and found to be accurate, but the RO said he would issue a certificate only after receiving a confidential report from Islamabad.

Separately, the PTI also launched a 'WhatsApp' account to seek video and pictorial evidence regarding the "pre-poll rigging" in the run-up to elections, Dawn reported.

"If you see or observe any pre-polling rigging in any constituency, please send details with pictures and videos to PTI SMT at the given number," a message shared on PTI's social media read.