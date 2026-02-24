Imran Khan taken to Islamabad hospital for eye treatment, shifted back to jail

Khan was diagnosed last month with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) affecting his vision.

He was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a second dose of anti-VEGF intravitreal injection, a doctor at the hospital said. He had received treatment earlier on January 24.

"Prior to the procedure, he was examined by a board of specialists: a consultant cardiologist who also performed echocardiography and ECG (result: normal) and a consultant physician.