Imran Khan appears before anti-terrorism court, submits surety bonds in 4 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including the attack on Lahore Corp Commander House, and submitted surety bonds in connection with his pre-arrest bail till June 2.

''Khan appeared before the ATC Lahore judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar and submitted surety bonds worth PKR 100,000 each in the four terrorism cases in which he had already been given pre-arrest bail till June 2,'' a court official told PTI.

As the 70-year-old chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party appeared in the court amid high security, a group of lawyers chanted slogans in his favour.

Khan's counsel also challenged the search warrants of the former premier's Zaman Park Lahore residence in the anti-terrorism court.

The judge summoned the Punjab police DIG (operations) for next hearing and directed him to submit a reply.

On May 9, violent protests erupted after the arrest of Khan by paramilitary Rangers in Islamabad. His party workers vandalised over 20 military installations and government buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander House, Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time. Khan was later released on bail.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested over 10,000 workers of Khan's Pakistan party across Pakistan, 4,000 of them from Punjab. Police put the death toll in violent clashes to 10 while Khan's party claims 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel.

Meanwhile, two lawyers of Khan appeared before a joint investigation team probing the attack on Corps Commander House known as Jinnah House in Lahore.

The joint investigation team - formed by the Punjab interim government to probe arson attacks on Jinnah House and the Askari Corporate Tower in Lahore on May 9 - had summoned Khan for Tuesday to record his statement but he sent his lawyers instead.

Khan has maintained that he has no role in the attack on military installations especially the Jinnah House as he was in jail during the period.

The ATC had directed Khan to join the police investigation in the attack on high-profile Lahore Corps Commander House.

In his reply to the summons, submitted through his lawyers Ali Ijaz Buttar and Naeem Haider Panjhuta, Khan has cited ''reports from credible sources'' that he could be attacked during public appearances and while joining the investigation, Dawn reported.

Khan has further mentioned that he was also supposed to appear before the court today, requesting that he be allowed to join the probe via a video link from his house or sent a questionnaire containing precise questions/queries for the purpose.

''In the alternative, I am also available in person at Zaman Park,'' the reply reads.

A large number of Khan's party workers on May 9 stormed the Jinnah House and set it on fire after vandalising it.

The Punjab Home Department has constituted 10 different JITs to probe into the attacks and violent protests on May 9, which the army dubbed ''Black Day''.

Khan was named in several FIRs lodged at different police stations in the province.