Imran Khan appeals to Pakistan Supreme Court for swift hearing in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking an expedited hearing of his appeal against his disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.

In December last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling of disqualifying him for five years for not declaring Toshakhana gifts in his statement of assets and liabilities.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the lawyer representing 71-year-old Khan, on Monday submitted a request for an early hearing of the appeal against the former premier’s disqualification, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The application argues that the PTI leader faces ongoing challenges to his role as party chief following a disqualification by the electoral watchdog.

The petition also underlined that cases challenging the ECP's decisions are currently pending in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts, with proceedings stalled due to a related case in the Supreme Court.

Khan, in the petition, contended that these legal challenges prevent him from assuming the role of PTI chairman, and member of the National Assembly, and also hinder his participation in by-elections due to the pending appeal.

The Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

The Toshakhana issue over the sale of state gifts received by the former cricketer-turned-politician became a major issue in national politics after the ECP disqualified Khan for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan had earlier contended that recent amendments to the Elections Act 2017 limit the ECP's jurisdiction in deciding the qualification or disqualification of a member based on a court conviction.

He had accused the ECP of acting with unlawful zeal and haste to exclude him from the February 8 general elections rather than ensuring fair and free elections.

On August 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to three years in imprisonment and fined Rs 100,000 in the Toshakhana corruption case, a conviction later suspended by the Islamabad High Court.