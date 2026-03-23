Imran Khan accuses judges of ‘selling their souls’, says denied justice

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023 and is currently lodged in the high-security Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, in multiple cases against him.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder leader made the accusations in a telephonic conversation with his sons on Eid, which they posted on his X account on Monday.

His son Kasim Khan said the former cricketer-turned-politician wanted his message to be conveyed to the public.