Imran approaches SC against Islamabad HC's refusal to grant stay in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the Islamabad High Court’s decision of not granting a stay on the ongoing Toshakhana trial, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan appealed for a stay against the recording of his statement under Section 342. Imran Khan's move comes after he could not get relief in the case related to the concealment of details regarding state gifts despite twice approaching the Islamabad High Court.

The petition filed in the apex court contends that the trial which is ongoing before District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, should be stopped till the Islamabad High Court (IHC) announces its final decision on the matter, according to The Express Tribune report. It further said that the decision on the jurisdiction of the court was important before the trial could proceed.

Imran Khan's petition was submitted before the apex court by his legal team led by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan. The petition was accepted by the Supreme Court.

Later, the PTI chairman's legal team held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in courtroom number one. As Imran Khan's legal team sought a hearing sooner rather than later, Umar Ata Bandial said that let this be submitted first and then they may file an appeal for a quick hearing, the report said.

PTI chairman's decision comes after the Islamabad High Court summoned him on Monday in connection with his petition regarding this case and three others, The Express Tribune reported. The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in Pakistan's politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration," Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The Toshakhana reference filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition alleges that Imran Khan did not disclose the details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister. According to the judgement, Imran Khan was found to be involved in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution.

The ECP in its judgement of the reference said, "His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference," according to ARY News report. The ECP's decision reads, "The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts.

Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it," ARY News reported. Following this, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 9 began a probe against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.