Impact assessment underway in Australian state after major flooding

MELBOURNE: Authorities in Victoria on Wednesday confirmed that impact assessments were being conducted at several towns in the Australian state's north, as floodwater has started to recede.

"In Yea, we saw six properties with above-floor flooding, 17 with inundation in and around their property. At Seymour, we saw seven businesses with above-floor flooding and another 11 residential properties that have had a range of flooding impacts, either above or below the floor," Victoria State Emergency Service Chief Operations Officer Tim Wiebusch told reporters.

He also said that the emergency crew are currently undertaking impact assessments in and around Rochester and Goornong, with floodwater down to the level that enabled them to get into those areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since Monday, north-central Victoria has been lashed by flash flooding, as a broad trough of low pressure delivered widespread rain and thunderstorms across southeastern Australia.

Data from the weather service provider Weatherzone indicated that the heaviest rain during the 24 hours to 9 a.m. on Monday was 181 mm at Wild Duck Creek near Heathcote, with several other gauges also exceeding 100 mm during this period.

Residents living in low-lying parts of Rochester, Seymour, and Yea received multiple emergency warnings.

The flooding also triggered landslides near the Mount Dandenong Tourist Road in Tremont and Ferny Creek.

"We're now seeing the residual effects of the heavy rainfall with the riverine flooding still appearing in several parts of Victoria. In good news, an advice message has now been issued for return to Rochester," said Wiebusch.

He confirmed that minor flooding is now seen throughout the Rochester area on the Campaspe River.

"Those flows have now moved down into Echuca where we are also now seeing minor flooding and we're expecting a peak at that minor flood level throughout today," said the officer.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid a visit to Victoria's State Control Centre in Melbourne on Wednesday, announcing that a commitment has been signed off to provide further support to local communities as a result of the flood event that continues to unfold.

"Support in terms of the emergency and hardship payments being made to individuals and families, to assist communities in their time of need. But also support for local councils who are doing the work on the ground, to make sure that communities can be made more resilient," said Albanese.