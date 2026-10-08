IMF reaches preliminary agreement with Pak to release USD 1.2 billion in new funding

The money includes USD 1 billion under the IMF's main loan programme and another USD 210 million under a separate programme aimed at helping Pakistan become more resilient to climate and other long-term risks.

The announcement of the staff-level agreement reached after extensive talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, led by Iva Petrova, and Pakistani authorities was made by the global money lender in a statement from its headquarters in Washington.

A staff-level agreement is a provisional understanding reached between a member country’s government and an IMF negotiating team.