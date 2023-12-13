Illegal fishing: Sri Lanka seeks diplomatic solution

COLOMBO: The recurring problem of Tamil Nadu fishermen doing illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters needs a top-level diplomatic solution, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda told Parliament here on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan Navy said in 2023, some 195 Indian fishermen and their 31 trawlers were arrested for poaching in the Sri Lankan waters. “Their fishing activities within Lankan waters necessitate a diplomatic resolution. As per India Constitution, fisheries fall under state government,” he pointed out.