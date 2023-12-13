Begin typing your search...

Illegal fishing: Sri Lanka seeks diplomatic solution

Sri Lankan Navy said in 2023, some 195 Indian fishermen and their 31 trawlers were arrested for poaching in the Sri Lankan waters.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Dec 2023 12:14 AM GMT
Illegal fishing: Sri Lanka seeks diplomatic solution
X

Representative Image (Reuters)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

COLOMBO: The recurring problem of Tamil Nadu fishermen doing illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters needs a top-level diplomatic solution, Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda told Parliament here on Tuesday.

Sri Lankan Navy said in 2023, some 195 Indian fishermen and their 31 trawlers were arrested for poaching in the Sri Lankan waters. “Their fishing activities within Lankan waters necessitate a diplomatic resolution. As per India Constitution, fisheries fall under state government,” he pointed out.

WorldIllegal FishingSri LankaIndiaTN FishermanSri Lankan watersSri Lankan Navy
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X