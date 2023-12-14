IDF to take disciplinary action against troops for singing Jewish prayer in mosque

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said that it will take disciplinary action against its troops who have sung Hanukkah songs and Jewish prayer inside a mosque in Jenin, West Bank.

Notably, a video footage of IDF soldiers singing Hanukkah songs and Jewish prayer inside a mosque over public address system had gone viral.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, over 18,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly children and women.