IDF says troops uncover 2 tunnel shafts, 3 bomb-making labs in Jenin raid

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that reservists of the Menashe Regional Brigade, Duvdevan unit, LOTAR and Border Police operated overnight in the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp, detaining 10 wanted Palestinians and locating two tunnel shafts and three bomb-making labs, the media reported.

Several firearms, weapons, and other equipment were seized, it added.

The IDF said that Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen in the area, returning fire at the armed suspects and those hurling explosive devices, The Times of Israel reported.

One soldier was lightly hurt in the clashes, according to the IDF.

The IDF said that another 16 suspects were detained in other areas of the West Bank.