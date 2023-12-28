IDF continues to prepare eastern area for a buffer zone

NEW DELHI: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) -- along the eastern border – has continued artillery shelling campaign while destroying more residential buildings in the eastern part of Khan Younis, Rafah, as well as the central area and the northern part of Gaza, media reports said.

“It’s all consistent with the efforts of clearing the entire eastern area and preparing it for a buffer zone,” media reports said.

The reports said that the Israeli military stepped up its operations in the central part, ordering people to evacuate in Rafah city where the vast majority of displaced Palestinians and evacuees keep pouring into this small area.

“It’s an area with an original population of 260,000,” media reports said.

Israel launched a ground offensive inside Gaza on October 27 after Hamas attacked Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 in which 1200 Israelis were killed and over 200 were taken hostage.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, at least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed mostly being children and women while 53,688 Palestinians have been injured.