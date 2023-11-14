IDF captures Hamas parliament building in Gaza

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has captured the parliament building of Hamas, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip after ousting the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The IDF in a statement said that the elite Golani brigade of the Israel military captured the Hamas parliament building on Monday.

IDF soldiers were also seen waving the Israeli flag in the parliament building in Gaza.

It may be noted that since the ground invasion on October 27,the IDF has been making steady progress in the Gaza strip.

The IDF has charged that Hamas of using major hospitals in northern Gaza as its command centres and asked civilians to shift to the southern part of the enclave.