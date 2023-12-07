Begin typing your search...
IDF announces death of soldier in Gaza fighting, takes ground op toll to 87
He is named as Sergeant First Class (res.) Maor Gershoni, 24, of the 6th Brigade's 8173rd Battalion, from Yokne'am Illit, The Times of Israel reported.
TEL AVIV: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of a soldier killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, bringing the toll of the ground offensive against Hamas to 87, the media reported.
