ICE officer shoots a man while making an arrest in New York, officials say

Videos show aftermath of the shooting

The gunfire erupted around 4 p.m. in Marble Hill, a small part of Manhattan that is attached to the Bronx.

Pedro Almaraz, an employee at a nearby restaurant, said he heard about three or four gunshots and saw a man on the ground surrounded by several officers wearing face masks and vests with Department of Homeland Security branding. Witnesses, he said, were screaming.

Bystander videos and photos posted by on social media showed a man sitting on the ground with his hands behind his back, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Another video shows New York City police officers picking up an apparently injured man and carrying him into a police vehicle.

Nearby, a damaged car sat blocking the roadway with small holes in two of its windows.

The videos show agents wearing ICE badges on the scene, including one carrying a rifle.