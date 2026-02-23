ICC opens hearings into former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Duterte has described the charges against him an “outrageous lie”.

The Hague hearing is not a trial, but allows prosecutors to outline their case in court. After weighing the evidence, judges have 60 days to decide whether or not to confirm the charges.

Last month, judges found the octogenarian was fit to stand trial, after postponing an earlier hearing over concerns about his health.

Rights groups and families of victims hailed Duterte's arrest in March, saying it was a step forward for justice.