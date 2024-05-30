IAF contingent arrives in Alaska for multinational Exercise Red Flag 24

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force contingent arrived at Eielson AF Base of the US Air Force in Alaska on Thursday to participate in the multinational exercise 'Red Flag 24'.

Exercise Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise.

"Onwards and Upwards. An IAF contingent arrived today at the Eielson AF Base of @usairforce, at Alaska, USA, to participate in the upcoming edition of the multi-national exercise Red Flag 24," the Indian Air Force wrote in a post on X.

While on their way to Alaska, the IAF Rafale fighter jets took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal.

"Ably supported by its IL-78 air-to-air refuellers and the C-17 transport ac, the IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlantic flight with staging halts at Greece and Portugal," the IAF said.

"Aimed to integrate aircrew in a multinational environment, Ex-Red Flag is a two-week advanced aerial combat training exercise," it added.

Earlier, the Indo-US joint working group, operating under the Defence Tech and Trade Initiative (DTTI), convened for a pivotal two-day meeting in New Delhi in the early weeks of May to bolster defence collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting was led by Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and American Brig Gen Joel W Safranek, the co-chairs of the group, with the discussions centred on leveraging the respective strengths of both partner nations to enhance defence cooperation and co-production, according to Indian Air Force.

During the intensive sessions, key officials, including Brig Gen Joel W Safranek and Air Vice Marshal George Thomas, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans), delved into strategic plans aimed at deepening bilateral defence ties.

The focus was on overcoming challenges through partnership and cooperative research, in line with the objectives set forth by the DTTI mechanism established in 2012.