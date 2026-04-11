IAF chief discusses defence ties with his US counterpart

Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling here on April 8 and met Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and Wilsbach at the Pentagon.

In addition to his engagements in the national capital region, Singh visited Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado for briefings centred on the binational North American Aerospace Defence Command mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America, officials said.

The IAF chief also travelled to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, where the visit included briefings at the US Air Force Warfare Centre and a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX Eagle II, a statement from the US Air Force (USAF) said.