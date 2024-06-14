"I often get in trouble": US State Department spokesperson on USA defeating Pakistan in T20 WC

WASHINGTON DC: US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller had a googly question at his press briefing on Thursday related to the big surprise in the Cricket World Cup of the United States defeating Pakistan and he attempted to answer with a straight bat.

The US team pulled off a major upset after it defeated Pakistan in the Super Over in the group stage clash on June 6 in the World Cup that is being co-hosted by the USA.

In a lighter moment during the usually serious-toned briefing, Mathew Miller was asked about the USA versus Pakistan game.

"I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly in that category," the State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said in a press briefing.

The US State Department had earlier congratulated the USA cricket team for their victory against a big side.

"Congratulations to @usacricket for their victory against a formidable Pakistani team at the #T20WorldCup," the State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said Friday morning on X.

The match stretched to Super Over after the USA equalled Pakistan's score. In the Super Over, USA managed to defend the 19-run target and won by five runs. The USA currently are in the second position in Group A after winning two out of the three games.