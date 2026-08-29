‘I knew I was going to die’: Eyewitnesses recall the terror of Nepal’s flash floods

“When I came out of the house and ran upward towards the hill, few houses had already collapsed due to the powerful flood,” he recalled, according to a report by Nepali news portal Onlinekhabar.

“There was not much choice for me. Behind me was the flood and in front of me was a wall-like hill.”

He ran towards the slope, struggling to climb what seemed like a wall. He fell several times, grabbing thorny bushes and stinging nettles to pull himself higher.

“It was my last race between life and death,” he said.

People were running in different directions as the flood surged below them. Each time he fell, Tamang thought it might be the last moment of his life.

Eventually, he reached the top of the hill. From there, he saw people being swept away by the flood. Among them were his friends. “I could do nothing when my friends were swept away by the wave before my eyes,” he recalled.