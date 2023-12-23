"I have seen it extremists, separatists should not be given space": Jaishankar after Hindu temple defaced in US

GANDHINAGAR: Amid the outrage over the defacement of the Swami Narayan temple in Newark, US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he is aware of the incident, adding that such 'extremists' should not be given space.

He underlined that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco has already taken up the matter with the US authorities and an investigation is underway.

"I have seen it. Extremists, separatists and such forces should not be given space. Our consulate there complained to the government and the police and an inquiry is underway," the EAM told reporters.

Suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, according to the police. The incident came to light on Friday (local time).

The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti. The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism.

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, told ANI.

The spokesperson added the temple authorities were 'shocked' to find the anti-Indian graffiti on its wall.

Shedding more light into the incident, Jonathan Arguello, a police captain for the city of Newark, said the 'targeted act' was being investigated.

"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity. I can also tell you that officers are currently investigating this via evidence collection," the captain told reporters during a press conference.

Meanwhile, on Indian national in the custody of Czech authorities, the External Affairs Minister said that he (Nikhil Gupta), needed consular access and the embassy provided him with that.

"He (Nikhil Gupta) needed consular access, our embassy provided that. He has been provided consular access thrice..." Jaishankar said.

The US Justice Department has claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.

Notably, India has obtained consular access to meet Indian national Nikhil Gupta, the accused of conspiracy and attempted murder involving India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in the custody of Czech authorities and is providing all necessary consular assistance, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

In a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is a legal issue...an Indian national is under the custody of the Czech Republic. The request for extradition by the US is pending there. We have had consular access three times. We are providing whatever possible consular help in the matter."

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said that the matter is sub-judice after a family member of accused Nikhil Gupta filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

"The family of this Indian national (Nikhil Gupta), had given a petition in the Supreme Court. The matter is sub judice, so it won't be appropriate to comment on the matter now...it will not be able to comment on jurisdictions on this issue," he added.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar, on being asked about 'Vibrant Gujarat', he said, "...Many countries and people are calling us and saying that they want to participate in Vibrant Gujarat," adding that it will be supported for maximum participation.

"We ask them to contact the Gujarat government. We will support it because we would like to see maximum participation," he added.

As many as 11 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) amounting to a total of Rs 67,000 investment potential were signed at a pre-Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit event held in Bharuch today.

The event in Bharuch centred around sustainability, decarbonisation and growth in upcoming segments. Moreover, startups and business leaders will be showcasing industry-relevant solutions and services during the event. Nationwide, this crucial sector employs around 2 million individuals. Of the USD 94.6 billion chemical industry in India in 2017-18, USD 31.5 billion was contributed by Gujarat.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry. The tenth edition of the Summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.