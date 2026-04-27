"I didn't rape anybody," says Trump in response to shooter's message

"Madam Chairman, I just want to say you did a fantastic job. What a beautiful evening and we're going to reschedule. Okay? Thank you very much. And after that, it's very tough for her to ask a killer question, right? But you have done a fantastic job," he said.

Trump described what went through his mind during the shooting incident while addressing the press later.

"Actually, it was it's always shocking when something like this happens. It's happened to me a little bit and that never changes. The fact we were sitting right next to each other, the first lady on my right, and I heard a noise and sort of thought it was a tray. I thought it was a tray going down, I've heard that many times and it was pretty loud noise. And it was from quite far away. He hadn't breached the area at all, they really got him. But so it was quite far away, but it was a gun," he said.