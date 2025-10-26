'I am not done': Kamala Harris on possible US Presidential bid again

WASHINGTON: Former Vice-President Kamala Harris has hinted that she could make another bid for the White House, saying she would "possibly" be President one day and expressed confidence that America will see a woman in the Oval Office in the future.

"I am not done," the former Vice-President said in an interview to the BBC.

"I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones," she added.

Harris marked her clearest indication yet that she might launch another Presidential campaign in 2028, following her 2024 defeat to now-President Donald Trump, during an interview with the BBC which would be aired on Sunday.

Reflecting on the possibility of running again, Harris told the BBC that her grandnieces would "in their lifetime, for sure" see a woman President.

"Possibly," Harris said, when asked whether that woman could be her, confirming that she is still weighing her political future.

Harris however, emphasised that she has not made a final decision but continues to view herself as an active player in US politics.

Addressing polls that place her behind others for the Democratic ticket, the former Vice-President said that she pays little attention to such numbers, saying, "If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office -- and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here."

She has recently given a series of interviews following the September release of her book, "107 Days".

It looks back on her experience replacing the then-President Joe Biden as the 2024 Democratic Presidential nominee after he dropped out of the race.

Meanwhile, political jockeying among Democrats for the 2028 presidential contest appears to be playing out even earlier than usual.

Several potential candidates are already taking steps to get to know voters in key states, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, term-limited Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and California Representative Ro Khanna.

As the Democratic party searches for answers about Republican Donald Trump's decisive victory one year ago, much of the blame has been directed at former President Joe Biden for not standing down sooner.

But there have also been questions raised about whether Harris could have run a better campaign and set out a clearer message on the number one issue, the economy.

The White House was dismissive when asked for a response to Harris's comments about President Trump.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint - the American people don't care about her absurd lies," said spokeswoman Abigail Jackson.

"Or maybe she did take the hint and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."