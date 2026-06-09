‘Hurting country very badly’: Donald Trump on court order scrapping H-1B visa fee

“These judges are really giving us a hard time, really crazy. They are giving us a very, very hard time ... they're hurting our country very badly,” Trump told reporters in New York after watching the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Monday struck down the Trump administration's USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, which California and 19 other states had challenged.

Federal judge Leo Sorokin ruled that the USD 100,000 fee imposed by Trump for H-1B applications was unlawful because it lacked Congressional approval.

In September last year, Trump signed a proclamation adding the USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applications.

A White House spokesperson indicated that the order will be challenged in an appellate court.