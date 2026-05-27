Hungary's parliament votes to remain member of International Criminal Court

Orbán's government announced last year that Hungary would quit the ICC, the world's only permanent global court for war crimes and genocide, shortly after a state visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which went ahead despite an ICC warrant for his arrest over alleged war crimes in connection with Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

The ICC and other international organizations criticized Orbán's government for failing to detain Netanyahu. Orbán accused the ICC of becoming a “political court.”

Hungary's withdrawal has been set to take effect on June 2.