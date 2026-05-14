Hungary summons Russian ambassador to protest attack in Ukraine near its border

The ambassador, Evgeny Stanislavov, is expected to arrive at the foreign ministry around noon Thursday to speak with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán about strikes that hit the Ukrainian region of Transcarpathia on Wednesday. The region is home to a sizable Hungarian minority.

“The Hungarian government strongly condemns the Russian attack on Transcarpathia,” Magyar said Wednesday during a press conference in Ópusztaszer in southern Hungary when he announced the summons.

“She will tell him the same and ask for information on when Russia and Vladimir Putin plan to finally end this bloody war that began more than four years ago,” the prime minister added.